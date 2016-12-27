Overview

Dr. Parvindar Wadhwa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Medical College Rohtak and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Anaheim Global Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.



Dr. Wadhwa works at Khalsa Medical Group in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.