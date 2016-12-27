Dr. Parvindar Wadhwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadhwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parvindar Wadhwa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Parvindar Wadhwa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Medical College Rohtak and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Anaheim Global Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.
Dr. Wadhwa works at
Khalsa Medical Group1781 W Romneya Dr, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 778-8484
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Anaheim Global Medical Center
- West Anaheim Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr Wadhwa was super understanding and took out the time to listen. These days, all the docs are in a rush, and the fact he took out a few extra minutes to remember my grandkids and what I told him about 6 months ago made a big difference. Thanks Dr Wadhwa
- Cardiology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Tagalog
- Baylor University Med Center
- Bergen Pines Co Hospital
- Medical College Rohtak
- Maharaja College Jaipur India
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
