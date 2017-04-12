See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Irvine, CA
Dr. Parvin Shafa, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Parvin Shafa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF JOHANN WOLFGANG / GOETHE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Shafa works at Parvin Shafa MD in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Parvin Shafa M D Inc.
    113 Waterworks Way Ste 100, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 551-1113

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. Parvin Shafa, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and German
    NPI Number
    • 1447383559
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF JOHANN WOLFGANG / GOETHE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parvin Shafa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shafa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shafa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shafa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Shafa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shafa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shafa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shafa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
