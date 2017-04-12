Overview

Dr. Parvin Shafa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF JOHANN WOLFGANG / GOETHE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Shafa works at Parvin Shafa MD in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.