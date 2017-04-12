Dr. Parvin Shafa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shafa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parvin Shafa, MD
Dr. Parvin Shafa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF JOHANN WOLFGANG / GOETHE UNIVERSITY.
Parvin Shafa M D Inc.113 Waterworks Way Ste 100, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 551-1113
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I cannot reccomend Doctor Shafa enough. Doctor Shafa is the kind of Doctor who wants to get to the root cause of whatever may be causing her patients distress. When my hair was thin and my skin was sallow, she could have easily shoved some expensive products on me- but instead she ran every test she could until finding I had a Vitamin D deficiency. My whole life I'd been told that nothing could be done about a mole next to my tear duct- Doctor Shafa had it gone in ten minutes. One of the best!
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic and German
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF JOHANN WOLFGANG / GOETHE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Shafa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shafa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shafa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shafa speaks Arabic and German.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Shafa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shafa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shafa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shafa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.