Dr. Parvin Mirabadi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
53 years of experience
Dr. Parvin Mirabadi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Mirabadi works at Sunrise Surgical Center Mirabadi Parvin Gen Ptr in Sherman Oaks, CA with other offices in Roseville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Sunrise Surgical Center Mirabadi Parvin Gen Ptr
    4940 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 100, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 (818) 782-0004
    Hollywood Peditric Clinic
    18811 E 10 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI 48066 (313) 774-4664

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hypertension
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginosis Screening
Yeast Infections
Colporrhaphy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Jan 12, 2021
    Dr. Mirabadi is an excellent Physician. Started with Dr. Pam at Valley Hospital medical towers. In mid 90's Dr. Ludmilla Elgourt my Russian primary care doctor, referred me to Dr. Pam. Dr. Mirabadi is an excellent diagnostician with treatments that look toward a good prognosis. Dr. Mirabadi LOVES her patients like you are family. Dr Pam is a careful, concerned, competent experienced well knowledged Physician. Surely one of the top Doctors in her field. And TRULY CARES about each patient.
    Consuela H. — Jan 12, 2021
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 53 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Persian
    • 1184776734
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Dr. Mirabadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mirabadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Mirabadi has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirabadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirabadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirabadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

