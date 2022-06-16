Overview

Dr. Parvez Sultan, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Vestavia, AL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Grandview Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Sultan works at Cardio Thoracic Surgeons PC in Vestavia, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.