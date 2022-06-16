Dr. Parvez Sultan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sultan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parvez Sultan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parvez Sultan, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Vestavia, AL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Grandview Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.
Dr. Sultan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardio-thoracic Surgeons PC2871 Acton Rd Ste 100, Vestavia, AL 35243 Directions (205) 716-6900
-
2
Trinity Medical Center860 Montclair Rd Ste 955, Birmingham, AL 35213 Directions (205) 599-3700
-
3
Internal Medicine48 Medical Park Dr E, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3835
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Grandview Medical Center
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sultan?
I am an RN with almost 50 years of service. Following a routine cardiac cath by my cardiologist, Dr. Sultan was consulted and a week later performed a quadruple bypass and aortic valve replacement at St. Vincent Medical Ctr. The surgery went very well and the post op care I received in CCU was tremendous. Dr. Sultan himself is a man of few words but I believe his skills as a cardiothoracic surgeon are as good as anyone in and around Birmingham. Dr. Sultan's staff was courteous and attentive. I would not hesitate in recommending Dr. Sultan to anyone.
About Dr. Parvez Sultan, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1356381685
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital/The Washington University In St. Louis
- University of Alabama Hospital
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sultan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sultan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sultan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sultan works at
Dr. Sultan speaks Bengali, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sultan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sultan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.