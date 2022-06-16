See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Vestavia, AL
Dr. Parvez Sultan, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Parvez Sultan, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Vestavia, AL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Grandview Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.

Dr. Sultan works at Cardio Thoracic Surgeons PC in Vestavia, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardio-thoracic Surgeons PC
    2871 Acton Rd Ste 100, Vestavia, AL 35243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 716-6900
  2. 2
    Trinity Medical Center
    860 Montclair Rd Ste 955, Birmingham, AL 35213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 599-3700
  3. 3
    Internal Medicine
    48 Medical Park Dr E, Birmingham, AL 35235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 838-3835

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
  • Grandview Medical Center
  • St. Vincent's East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pleural Effusion
Partial Lung Collapse
Lung Cancer
Pleural Effusion
Partial Lung Collapse
Lung Cancer

Treatment frequency



Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Pacing Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Parvez Sultan, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Bengali, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    • 1356381685
    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital/The Washington University In St. Louis
    • University of Alabama Hospital
    • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    • Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parvez Sultan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sultan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sultan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sultan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sultan speaks Bengali, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sultan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sultan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

