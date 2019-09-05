Dr. Parvez Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parvez Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Parvez Shah, MD is an Urology Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Parvez I Shah Mdpa7350 Van Dusen Rd Ste 450, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 490-0500
University of Maryland Capital Region Health At Laurel Medical Center7300 Van Dusen Rd, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 490-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah is a wonderful doctor. My husband was in an urgent need of help and Dr. Shah and his staff came through. They were caring, knowledgeable, professional, and accommodating.
About Dr. Parvez Shah, MD
- Urology
- 61 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Panjabi
- 1174566756
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Arabic and Panjabi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.