Dr. Parvez Mir, MD
Dr. Parvez Mir, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Wyckoff Heights Medical Center374 Stockholm St, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (718) 963-7272Monday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1992743231
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Mir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mir has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Shortness of Breath and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mir speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mir. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.