Dr. Parveen Verma, DO
Overview
Dr. Parveen Verma, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Locations
Virtua Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - Cherry Hill at Brace Road1 Brace Rd Ste B, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 470-9029
Virtua Endocrinology - Moorestown110 Marter Ave Ste 501, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 234-0645
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Verma?
My friend referred me here after having a great experience. I'm so thrilled to have found this doctor! She listened to everything I had to say, and involved me in the process of coming up with a treatment plan. Her office was very friendly and efficient, as well.
About Dr. Parveen Verma, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
