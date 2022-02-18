See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Parveen Verma, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Parveen Verma, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Verma works at Virtua Cardiology in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - Cherry Hill at Brace Road
    1 Brace Rd Ste B, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 470-9029
  2. 2
    Virtua Endocrinology - Moorestown
    110 Marter Ave Ste 501, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 234-0645

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Feb 18, 2022
My friend referred me here after having a great experience. I'm so thrilled to have found this doctor! She listened to everything I had to say, and involved me in the process of coming up with a treatment plan. Her office was very friendly and efficient, as well.
Josie — Feb 18, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Parveen Verma, DO

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1639149495
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
  • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Parveen Verma, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Verma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Verma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Verma has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

