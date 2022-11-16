See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Trinity, FL
Dr. Parveen Vahora, MD

Gynecology
4 (127)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Parveen Vahora, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They completed their fellowship with Celebration Health/Florida Hospital: Laparoscopy and Pelvic Surgery|Florida Hospital

Dr. Vahora works at Women to Women, PA in Trinity, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Parveen S Vahora MD PA
    9332 State Road 54 Ste 403, Trinity, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-5183
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Oophorectomy
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Oophorectomy

Treatment frequency



Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Ablation Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ablation
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
da Vinci® Gynecologic Procedure Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Myomectomy Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hydrothermal Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Sterilization Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Surgery Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Myomectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Salpingectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
MonaLisa Touch Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
NovaSure® Ablation Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Secondary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Senile Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Supracervical Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Total Salpingectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 127 ratings
    Patient Ratings (127)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Nov 16, 2022
    If you came looking for your reviews on whether to make an appoint or not, this is your sign. Dr. Vahora is a doctor who TRULY cares about woman’s health and doesn’t just follow the norm and let women suffer. She is the only doctor after years of suffering to help me. She has given me a chance to get my life back. She’s straightforward and to the point; intense about making sure you follow medical instructions, but it very obviously comes from a place of care and compassion. I am very grateful for her and her staff.
    Holly Van Sandt — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Parveen Vahora, MD

    • Gynecology
    • English, Gujarati and Urdu
    • 1336112945
    Education & Certifications

    • Celebration Health/Florida Hospital: Laparoscopy and Pelvic Surgery|Florida Hospital
    • Drexel University|Hahnemann Hospital/ Drexel University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parveen Vahora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vahora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vahora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vahora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vahora works at Women to Women, PA in Trinity, FL. View the full address on Dr. Vahora’s profile.

    127 patients have reviewed Dr. Vahora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vahora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vahora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vahora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

