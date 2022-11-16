Dr. Parveen Vahora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vahora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parveen Vahora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parveen Vahora, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They completed their fellowship with Celebration Health/Florida Hospital: Laparoscopy and Pelvic Surgery|Florida Hospital
Dr. Vahora works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Parveen S Vahora MD PA9332 State Road 54 Ste 403, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 380-5183Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vahora?
If you came looking for your reviews on whether to make an appoint or not, this is your sign. Dr. Vahora is a doctor who TRULY cares about woman’s health and doesn’t just follow the norm and let women suffer. She is the only doctor after years of suffering to help me. She has given me a chance to get my life back. She’s straightforward and to the point; intense about making sure you follow medical instructions, but it very obviously comes from a place of care and compassion. I am very grateful for her and her staff.
About Dr. Parveen Vahora, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Gujarati and Urdu
- 1336112945
Education & Certifications
- Celebration Health/Florida Hospital: Laparoscopy and Pelvic Surgery|Florida Hospital
- Drexel University|Hahnemann Hospital/ Drexel University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vahora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vahora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vahora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vahora works at
Dr. Vahora speaks Gujarati and Urdu.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Vahora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vahora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vahora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vahora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.