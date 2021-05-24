Overview

Dr. Parveen Uppal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They graduated from PUNJAB UNIVERSITY / GURU GOVIND SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.



Dr. Uppal works at Heartcare Center in Hazlet, NJ with other offices in Red Bank, NJ and Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.