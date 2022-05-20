Overview

Dr. Parveen Qazi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Qazi works at Associated Rheumatology Consultants in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.