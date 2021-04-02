Dr. Parveen Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parveen Kumar, MD
Overview
Dr. Parveen Kumar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their residency with Med University Sc Med Center
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Physicians of St. Joseph1004 Carondelet Dr Ste 300, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 942-4500
-
2
Clinical Cardiovascular Associates PA206 NW Mock Ave Ste 200, Blue Springs, MO 64014 Directions (816) 416-8633
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kumar takes great care of his patients. He is always checking up on me and follows through with his interventions to make sure I'm doing okay.
About Dr. Parveen Kumar, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1801973813
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc Med Center
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.