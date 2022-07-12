Dr. Parveen Khanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parveen Khanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parveen Khanna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Khanna works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eastern Ct Cardiology Associates LLC43 Middle Tpke W, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 647-9494
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khanna?
Dr Khanna was great. The phone system, however, is a disaster. The hours state a start time of 6:30 when the office doesn't actually open until 9. Waited until 9:10 and got thrown around on their answering system. Pressing buttons to speak with a human, and not getting anywhere. There are a list of over a dozen options that get read out over and over. You pick a choice, and nothing happens except that list again. I'm not being just a crabby old man; I know the technology exists for a better system than the one they're using. I feel like in 2022 that this really shouldn't be a problem. Once I was able to make an appointment, Dr. Khanna was terrific. I got a great feeling from him.
About Dr. Parveen Khanna, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1881689727
Education & Certifications
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khanna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khanna works at
Dr. Khanna has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khanna speaks Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.