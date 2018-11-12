Overview

Dr. Parveen Khanna, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Lady Harding Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Khanna works at Pain Medicine Physicians Of Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.