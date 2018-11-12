Dr. Parveen Khanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parveen Khanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parveen Khanna, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Lady Harding Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Khanna works at
Locations
-
1
Pain Medicine Physicians of Jacksonville10250 Normandy Blvd Unit 703, Jacksonville, FL 32221 Directions (904) 495-7200Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have two doctors who I rate 5 stars, Dr Khanna is one of them! She listens to what you have to say and acts accordingly. I highly recommend Dr Khanna.
About Dr. Parveen Khanna, MD
- Pain Management
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1558346106
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida-Gainesville
- University Of Fl College Of Med
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Lady Harding Medical College

