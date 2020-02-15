Overview

Dr. Parvaneh Bahmani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH) and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Olympia Medical Center and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.



Dr. Bahmani works at KATHERINE NEUMANN MD in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.