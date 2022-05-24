See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Parul Shukla, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (134)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Parul Shukla, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Shukla works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Anal Fistula and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Radiology
    1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 854-4222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anorectal Abscess
Anal Fistula
Colectomy
Anorectal Abscess
Anal Fistula
Colectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 134 ratings
    Patient Ratings (134)
    5 Star
    (125)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 24, 2022
    He is so thoughtful & caring, I’m addition to being a terrific surgeon.
    Nancy S — May 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Parul Shukla, MD
    About Dr. Parul Shukla, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053671826
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Flinders Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • JJ Hospital - Bombay, India|Jj Hospital-Bombay, India|Tyrone County Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • JJ Group of Hospitals and Grant Medical College
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Grant Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parul Shukla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shukla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shukla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shukla works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shukla’s profile.

    Dr. Shukla has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Anal Fistula and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shukla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    134 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shukla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shukla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

