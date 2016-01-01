Dr. Parul Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parul Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Parul Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Raritan, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans, La. and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Locations
Raritan Office575 State Route 28 Ste 2205 Bldg 2, Raritan, NJ 08869 Directions (908) 506-4544
Lmg Family Practice1500 Horizon Dr Ste 102, Chalfont, PA 18914 Directions (215) 967-2098
Lansdale Pediatric and Adolescent Medical Associates LLC1240 S Broad St Ste 220, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (215) 967-2101
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Parul Patel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1124469556
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School
- Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans, La.
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.