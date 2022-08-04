Overview

Dr. Parul Pal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University.



Dr. Pal works at Orlando Eye Consultants LLC in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Stye and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.