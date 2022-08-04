See All Ophthalmologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Parul Pal, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Parul Pal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University.

Dr. Pal works at Orlando Eye Consultants LLC in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Stye and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Eye Consultants LLC
    1206 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 (407) 228-4035

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Stye
Eye Infections
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 04, 2022
    Dr. Pal and her staff are always professional and knowledgeable. Have been a patient for many years. I have recommended her to family and friends who have thanked me because they also have had a great experience.
    John — Aug 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Parul Pal, MD
    About Dr. Parul Pal, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole
    NPI Number
    • 1487699625
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University
