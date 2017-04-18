Overview

Dr. Parul Khator, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Khator works at Atlanta VA Medical Center in Decatur, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA and Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.