Dr. Parul Kakaria, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Parul Kakaria, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.
Pinnaclehealth Endocrinology Associates2005 Technology Pkwy Ste 440, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 231-2540
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Our family was very happy with the compassionate care and the excellent quality of cataract surgery we received. The staff is kind and efficient in handling patients. We highly recommend Dr. Kakaria!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi
- 1285668749
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kakaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kakaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.