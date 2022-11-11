Overview

Dr. Parul Jani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Prince Frederick, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Calverthealth Medical Center.



Dr. Jani works at Dr. Mehta Pediatrics in Prince Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.