Dr. Parul Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parul Desai, MD
Overview
Dr. Parul Desai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
-
1
Mcallen Retina Center2609 W TRENTON RD, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 626-9777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8677
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desai?
very nice office and friendly service
About Dr. Parul Desai, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1972599504
Education & Certifications
- Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai speaks Gujarati.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.