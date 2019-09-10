Overview

Dr. Parul Desai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Desai works at Desai Eye Center in Edinburg, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.