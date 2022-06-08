Overview

Dr. Parul Desai, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at Needham Health Family Medicine in Wellesley Hills, MA with other offices in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.