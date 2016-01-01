Dr. Parul Barry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parul Barry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parul Barry, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville.
Dr. Barry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Upmc Magee-womens Hospital300 Halket St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-4600
- 2 529 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 562-4360
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barry?
About Dr. Parul Barry, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1255621157
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barry accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barry works at
Dr. Barry has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.