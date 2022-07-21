Overview

Dr. Parthsarthi Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newington, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY.



Dr. Patel works at MEDCARE EXPRESS in Newington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.