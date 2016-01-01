Overview

Dr. Partho Sengupta, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sengupta works at WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS in Morgantown, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.