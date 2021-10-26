Dr. Parthiv Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parthiv Mehta, MD
Dr. Parthiv Mehta, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.
UroPartners Cancer Treatment Center Glenview, 2600 Patriot Blvd Unit J, Glenview, IL 60026
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
Dr. Mehta and his entire staff have a very calming, caring approach. I never felt they were rushing or juggling too many patients-- they approached all of my appointments with care and patience and presence. Dr. Mehta spent time explaining things, answering questions and making sure I understood everything before our appointments ended. I really appreciated his approach and the great sensitivity of the staff.
- Radiation Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1962539759
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Rush University
- Rush University
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Radiation Oncology
