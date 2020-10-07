Dr. Manchikalapudi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Partha Manchikalapudi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Partha Manchikalapudi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Manchikalapudi works at
Locations
1
Cardiology Consultants Ltd844 Kempsville Rd Ste 204, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 261-0700
2
Sentara Cardiology Specialists - Fort Norfolk301 Riverview Ave Ste 700, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions (757) 252-9365
3
Sentara Cardiology Specialists300 Medical Pkwy Ste 120, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 252-5660
4
Sentara Cardiology Specialists713 Volvo Pkwy Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 252-5660Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
5
Sentara Edinburgh Diagnostic Center1933 Edwin Dr Ste 104, Chesapeake, VA 23322 Directions (844) 544-6004
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Great staff. Explained the details and will tell you the truth. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Partha Manchikalapudi, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1487699096
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Manchikalapudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manchikalapudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manchikalapudi has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manchikalapudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Manchikalapudi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manchikalapudi.
