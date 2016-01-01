Overview

Dr. Partha Gonavaram, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Gonavaram works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Irvine, CA with other offices in Orange, CA and Lakewood, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.