Overview

Dr. Partha Chatterjee, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in South Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University College Of Med Sciences University Of Delhi India.



Dr. Chatterjee works at TJH Medical Services in South Richmond Hill, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.