Dr. Parth Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parth Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Parth Shah, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Baroda Medical College - Maharaja Sayajirao University and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SurgOne, P.C.1825 N MARION ST, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0563
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
About Dr. Parth Shah, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1942464144
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida - H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center
- Creighton University Medical Center
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Baroda Medical College - Maharaja Sayajirao University
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
Dr. Shah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.