Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parth Patel, DPM
Overview
Dr. Parth Patel, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Glenn E Nelson Dpm LLC2308 N ROSEMONT BLVD, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 886-1176
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Parth Patel, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1023541455
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.