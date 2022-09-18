Dr. Parswa Ansari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ansari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parswa Ansari, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Parswa Ansari, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Manhattan Colorectal Surgeons, LLC515 Madison Ave Rm 705, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 675-2997
- Lenox Hill Hospital
I credit Dr Ansari for saving my life. This man is god sent and humble ...He possess the Human touch of what Dr's lack, His bed side manners surpasses all. Caring understanding listens humble and kind . I owe my existence to this man today. May he continue to be the kind, caring humble doctor he is and may his success continues to save lives in the medical field.
About Dr. Parswa Ansari, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Lahey Clinic Medical Center
- Columbia Presb Med Ctr
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Wesleyan University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
