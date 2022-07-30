Overview

Dr. Parshaw Dorriz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Dorriz works at Mission Heritage Medical Group in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.