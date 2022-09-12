Overview

Dr. Parra Tomkins, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Tomkins works at Family Practice Group PC in Arlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.