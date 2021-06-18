Dr. Parnika Saxena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saxena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parnika Saxena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parnika Saxena, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL.
Dr. Saxena works at
Locations
Brockton Neighborhood Health Center63 Main St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 559-6699Monday8:15am - 8:00pmTuesday8:15am - 8:00pmWednesday8:15am - 8:00pmThursday8:15am - 8:00pmFriday8:15am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Stanford University Medical Center300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305 Directions (650) 723-4000
Stanford Psychiatry Residency401 Quarry Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 498-9111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parnika Saxena goes out of her way to help her patients. That includes her super secretary's. I am a healthy, and happy woman thanks to her I give her 10 Stars..
About Dr. Parnika Saxena, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1033464177
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saxena has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saxena accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saxena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saxena has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saxena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Saxena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saxena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saxena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saxena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.