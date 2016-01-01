See All Neurologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Parneet Grewal, MD

Neurology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Dr. Parneet Grewal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GORAKHPUR UNIVERSITY / BABA RAGHAV DAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Grewal works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MUSC Health University Medical Center
    171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425

Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
ImPACT Testing
Functional Movement Screening

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    • Neurology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1144602061
    • GORAKHPUR UNIVERSITY / BABA RAGHAV DAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

