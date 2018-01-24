Overview

Dr. Parmjeet Banghar, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Seth GS Med Coll Bombay and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Banghar works at Arizona Center for Cancer Care in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.