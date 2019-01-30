Overview

Dr. Parminder Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hardin Memorial Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Morrow County Hospital, Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Midwest Internal Medicine Assoc in Marion, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.