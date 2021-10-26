Dr. Parminder Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parminder Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parminder Singh, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center, Banner University Medical Center Tucson and Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
Phoenix - Transplant13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (507) 266-0440
-
2
Mayo Clinic Hospital5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 342-2000
-
3
North Campus3838 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 626-2218
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Banner University Medical Center Tucson
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
He was prepared, explained options clearly, and offered valuable treatment strategies. All our questions were answered and a plan put in place.
About Dr. Parminder Singh, MD
- Oncology
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1194961763
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Prostate Cancer and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.