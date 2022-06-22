Overview

Dr. Parminder Sidhu, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Kuban State Medical Academy, Krasnodar, Russia and is affiliated with John C. Fremont Healthcare District, Memorial Hospital Los Banos and Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Sidhu works at Family Care Clinic @ Mercy Medical in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Colorectal Cancer and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.