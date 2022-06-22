See All Oncologists in Merced, CA
Dr. Parminder Sidhu, MD

Oncology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Parminder Sidhu, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Kuban State Medical Academy, Krasnodar, Russia and is affiliated with John C. Fremont Healthcare District, Memorial Hospital Los Banos and Mercy Medical Center Merced.

Dr. Sidhu works at Family Care Clinic @ Mercy Medical in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Colorectal Cancer and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Merced
    333 Mercy Ave, Merced, CA 95340
    Merced
    3850 G ST, Merced, CA 95340
    Bristol Hospice LLC
    374 E Yosemite Ave # 200, Merced, CA 95340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • John C. Fremont Healthcare District
  • Memorial Hospital Los Banos
  • Mercy Medical Center Merced

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Colorectal Cancer
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Colorectal Cancer
Lung Cancer
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gynecologic Cancer
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Kidney Cancer
Leukocytosis
Lipid Disorders
Liver Cancer
Low Back Pain
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Malaise and Fatigue
Melanoma
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nausea
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Obesity
Oral Cancer
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteosarcoma
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer
Overweight
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Peptic Ulcer
Peritoneal Cancer
Polyneuropathy
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
Reticulosarcoma
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Uterine Cancer
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Lymphoma
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal Disorders
Anaphylaxis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Autoimmune Diseases
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Infection
Blood Disorders
Boil
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Breast Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carcinoma in Situ
Cellulitis
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chest Pain
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chordoma
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colon Cancer
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Cryoglobulinemia
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Down Syndrome
Ear Ache
Emphysema
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophagitis
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 22, 2022
    I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to do this. There are no words to properly describe just how wonderful Dr. Sidhu is. I honestly don’t believe my dad could have had a better doctor. I don’t even know that one exists. My dad saw him as family. As a “brother”. I will always consider him family. Anyone reading this, you’re here for a reason. It isn’t by chance that you’ve found this review. Please, if you’re looking for an oncologist who cares deeply for his patients, someone who knows what he’s doing and will give you and your loved ones his absolute best at all times, then Dr. Sidhu is exactly who you’re looking for. It’s been 2 and a half years and I still think of Dr. Sidhu nearly as often as I think of my dad. If you’re reading this Dr. Sidhu, thank you. I hope you know you’re a superhero. -family-
    Karen — Jun 22, 2022
    About Dr. Parminder Sidhu, MD

    • Oncology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi, Russian and Urdu
    • 1164663878
    Education & Certifications

    • Oncology, UC Irvine, Irvine, CA
    • Mout Sinai School Of Medicine, Nyc, Ny
    • Kuban State Medical Academy, Krasnodar, Russia
    • Guru Hargobind Khalsa Coolege, Pb, India
    • Medical Oncology
