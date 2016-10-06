Overview

Dr. Parminder Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Delmont, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Forbes Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at Excela Chestnut Ridge Fam Medcn in Delmont, PA with other offices in Irwin, PA, Latrobe, PA and Monroeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.