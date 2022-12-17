Dr. Parminder Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parminder Kang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parminder Kang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Kang works at
Locations
-
1
Centennial8402 Centennial Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 706-7860
-
2
Desert Orthopedic Center2800 E Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 731-4088
-
3
Desert Orthopaedic Center, Southwest Office8205 W Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 731-4088
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Sierra Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kang?
The staff and Doctors were very kind and attentive. Dr Patel gave the diagnosis and the possible solutions for my mother to chose to do.
About Dr. Parminder Kang, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Punjabi
- 1720212673
Education & Certifications
- Washington University in St. Louis/Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- University of California At Berkeley
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kang accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kang works at
Dr. Kang has seen patients for Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kang speaks Punjabi.
433 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.