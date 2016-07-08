Dr. Parminder Dhaliwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhaliwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parminder Dhaliwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parminder Dhaliwal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of The Punjab / Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 520 Superior Ave Ste 230, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 646-0578
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dhaliwal is wonderful!!! He has a warm & caring bedside manner- that I've noticed other physicians don't have. He performed a procedure on me to put a stent in. I felt so comfortable in his experiences hands as he was sure to go through every detail of my procedure beforehand. All of my questions were answered. I received the BEST care from him & his team. Office staff is lovely, knowledgeable, and definitely on top of every single thing! My husband really liked him too!! HE'S THE BEST!!!!!!
About Dr. Parminder Dhaliwal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1811913759
Education & Certifications
- University Of Californiadavis Medical Center
- USC Medical Center
- Prince George's Hospital Ctr
- University of The Punjab / Allama Iqbal Medical College
Dr. Dhaliwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhaliwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhaliwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhaliwal has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhaliwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dhaliwal speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhaliwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhaliwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhaliwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhaliwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.