Dr. Parminder Chawla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chawla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parminder Chawla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parminder Chawla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Dayanand Med College and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Chawla works at
Locations
-
1
Loudoun Neurology Associates PC19420 Golf Vista Plz Ste 340, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (785) 845-4035
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chawla?
The staff and doctor are so good at working to fit me in. They are warm and friendly. Dr. Chawla is so patient, caring, and helpful. The office works to find a time I can fit in. I am so lucky to have been referred to him.
About Dr. Parminder Chawla, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1285605865
Education & Certifications
- Harbor Hospital Center
- University Of Illinois
- Dayanand Med College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chawla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chawla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chawla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chawla works at
Dr. Chawla has seen patients for Vertigo, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chawla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chawla speaks Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chawla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chawla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chawla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chawla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.