Dr. Parmanand Gurnani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parmanand Gurnani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Gurnani works at
Locations
Parmanand Gurnani M.d. P.A.3787 E Gulf To Lake Hwy, Inverness, FL 34453 Directions (352) 726-3950
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gurnani has helped so much. When he realized the problems I was having at home, he had my husband come in with me for counseling. He never charged us any additional money. He can ask me one question and hits the nail on the head as to what is bothering me the most. I am on maintenance now and only go for 15 or 20 minute sessions but if I need more time all i have to do is call ahead. He is tough on his patients about being on time, being there on your appt day and bringing your meds with you. Many people try to get meds without seeing him but he doesn't call in scripts without seeing you. I am so happy I was referred to him. He has changed my life for the better. I am a better person from his counseling. Sometimes there could be just a personality conflict between patients and their doctors. That doesn't have to mean they're a bed doctor.
About Dr. Parmanand Gurnani, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1699880153
Education & Certifications
- BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurnani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurnani accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurnani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gurnani works at
Dr. Gurnani has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurnani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gurnani speaks Hindi.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurnani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurnani.
