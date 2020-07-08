See All Psychiatrists in Inverness, FL
Dr. Parmanand Gurnani, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Parmanand Gurnani, MD

Psychiatry
2 (41)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Parmanand Gurnani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Gurnani works at Parmanand Gurnani MD in Inverness, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Parmanand Gurnani M.d. P.A.
    3787 E Gulf To Lake Hwy, Inverness, FL 34453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 726-3950

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gurnani?

    Jul 08, 2020
    Dr. Gurnani has helped so much. When he realized the problems I was having at home, he had my husband come in with me for counseling. He never charged us any additional money. He can ask me one question and hits the nail on the head as to what is bothering me the most. I am on maintenance now and only go for 15 or 20 minute sessions but if I need more time all i have to do is call ahead. He is tough on his patients about being on time, being there on your appt day and bringing your meds with you. Many people try to get meds without seeing him but he doesn't call in scripts without seeing you. I am so happy I was referred to him. He has changed my life for the better. I am a better person from his counseling. Sometimes there could be just a personality conflict between patients and their doctors. That doesn't have to mean they're a bed doctor.
    — Jul 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Parmanand Gurnani, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Parmanand Gurnani, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gurnani to family and friends

    Dr. Gurnani's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gurnani

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Parmanand Gurnani, MD.

    About Dr. Parmanand Gurnani, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699880153
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parmanand Gurnani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurnani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gurnani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gurnani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gurnani works at Parmanand Gurnani MD in Inverness, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gurnani’s profile.

    Dr. Gurnani has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurnani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurnani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurnani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurnani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurnani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Parmanand Gurnani, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.