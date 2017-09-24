Dr. Parley Fillmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fillmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parley Fillmore, MD
Overview
Dr. Parley Fillmore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alamogordo, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mimbres Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fillmore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fillmore Eye Clinic Inc1124 10th St, Alamogordo, NM 88310 Directions (575) 434-1200
-
2
Fillmore Eye Clinic4111 Camino Coyote, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-3393
-
3
Deming Office850 W FLORIDA ST, Deming, NM 88030 Directions (575) 544-2020
-
4
Truth of Consequences205 E Smith Ave, Truth Or Consequences, NM 87901 Directions (575) 297-4131
-
5
Ruidoso Eye Clinic700 Mechem Dr, Ruidoso, NM 88345 Directions (575) 257-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Mimbres Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fillmore?
My experience with Dr Fillmore was great. He listened to my concerns, and was very knowledgeable. The clinic was busy, but he took the necessary time to answer my questions. The staff are excellent and everyone know what they are doing. I was so refreshing to find a doctor's office like this. We are lucky to have him in Southern New Mexico.
About Dr. Parley Fillmore, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Dutch and Spanish
- 1831307594
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fillmore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fillmore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fillmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fillmore works at
Dr. Fillmore has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fillmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fillmore speaks Dutch and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fillmore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fillmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fillmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fillmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.