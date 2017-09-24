Overview

Dr. Parley Fillmore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alamogordo, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mimbres Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fillmore works at Fillmore Eye Clinic Inc in Alamogordo, NM with other offices in Las Cruces, NM, Deming, NM, Truth Or Consequences, NM and Ruidoso, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.