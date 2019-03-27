Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Parker Jones, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Jones works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brentwood Hospital1006 Highland Ave, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 222-6226
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
I enjoyed my time with Dr. Jones. We need to order my records at my next appointment so that he may see notes and information from my previous phy. docs. I feel this may help with anything I left out and then he can also see what has worked and didn't work before. Although I would rather have a female doctor to "talk therapy"with I definitely left my appointment with high hopes and feel confident that Dr. Jones is on the right track and cares about getting me back to happier days! Thank you!
About Dr. Parker Jones, MD
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1699185579
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.