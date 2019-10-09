Dr. Parker Gennett, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parker Gennett, DPM
Overview
Dr. Parker Gennett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Dr. Wm. Scholl Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Parker M Gennett Dpm134 Riverside Dr, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 723-9018
-
2
Foot & Ankle Care Center, Vestal Office200 Front St, Vestal, NY 13850 Directions (607) 723-9018
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gennett is a wanderful, so professional, caring doctor. He listens to you and does his best to help in any way he can. I’m so happy to be patient there .
About Dr. Parker Gennett, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1467450429
Education & Certifications
- Palo Alto VA Med Ctr-Stanford U Sch Med
- Dr. Wm. Scholl Of Podiatric Medicine
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gennett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gennett has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.