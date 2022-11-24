Dr. Parker Babington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parker Babington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parker Babington, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Babington works at
Locations
Jordan Young Institute5716 Cleveland St Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 490-4802
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Babington operated on my spine and my pain is gone! He told me that he is “excited “ with the results!
About Dr. Parker Babington, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1609011568
Education & Certifications
- George Washington Hosp
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
- University of Virginia
- Neurosurgery
