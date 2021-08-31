Dr. Parkash Bakhtiani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakhtiani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parkash Bakhtiani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parkash Bakhtiani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Diabetes & Endocrinology at Orlando2415 N Orange Ave Ste 502, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 303-2801
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He listens to you and cares about your health. Offers services you may need. The staff are very professional.
About Dr. Parkash Bakhtiani, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1821259649
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bakhtiani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bakhtiani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bakhtiani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bakhtiani has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bakhtiani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bakhtiani speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakhtiani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakhtiani.
