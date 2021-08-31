Overview

Dr. Parkash Bakhtiani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Bakhtiani works at AHMG Diabetes & Endocrinology at Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.